5.8kg baby boy born by cesarean delivery in HCMC

A 5.8-kilogram newborn baby has just been born by cesarean delivery at Hung Vuong Hospital in HCMC, announced the hospital on February 28.

Doctors at the hospital performed cesarean surgery on a 29-year-old pregnant woman in Ho Chi Minh City to deliver a baby boy weighing 5,770 grams.

Doctor Hoang Le Minh Hien who directly delivered the baby said that the hospital proactively performed cesarean surgery due to the heavy fetus. The surgical procedure has been implemented smoothly.

According to Doctor Minh Hien, the baby has been the heaviest newborn in Hung Vuong Hospital so far. The mother has not shown any signs of diabetes or other diseases. Currently, the mother and baby’s health condition is stable.