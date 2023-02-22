5/5 undersea fiber optic cables for VN’s outbound Internet see trouble

The SMW-3 fiber optic cable was yesterday reported to encounter problems at the S2.7 section to Singapore. Meanwhile, the issues since November 2022 in Vietnam’s 4 other sea cable routes have not been fixed yet.



With the latest report from the SMW-3 Internet fiber optic cable, all five cable routes for Vietnam’s outbound Internet stop working either totally (the AAG and APG routes) or partially (the IA and AAE-1 routes).

However, VNPT stated that the newest reported problem with the SMW-3 route does not affect the Internet connection speed much since it is an outdated one that is about to be discontinued. Therefore, the capacity of this route is for fixed broadband Internet services.

Besides the current five undersea Internet fiber optic cables of AAG, APG, AAE-1, IA and SMW-3, VNPT is going to launch a new connection to the SJC2 cable route at the end of this year. At the same time, Viettel is planning for a link to the ADC cable route to triple its existing available capacity.

It is expected that in 2025, there will be 10 undersea Internet fiber optic cables, three of which controlled by domestic enterprises.