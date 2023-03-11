50 traffic policemen to support motor vehicle inspection activities

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security yesterday hold a conference related to motor vehicle inspection activities following the proposal of the Ministry of Transport.

Accordingly, the conference concentrated on implementing the direction of the Government and leaders of the Ministry of Public Security on strengthening traffic forces in motor vehicle inspection activities following the proposal of the Ministry of Transport.

Major General Nguyen Van Trung, Director of the Traffic Police Department required the functional units of the department to collaborate with the Ministry of Transport to review the register units and centers in the capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and localities to grasp the demand of registrars to strengthen its forces appropriately.

The traffic police will support checking the technical issues and profession to facilitate the registration procedures for residents which would avoid the actual situation of congestion and waiting for three to four days at the centers.

The statistics from functional forces of the Department of Traffic Police, by 2:30 p.m. on March 3, Hanoi had eight register centers being operated and it is expected that there would be three more centers to be re-put into operation by the weekend. Meanwhile, six register centers in Ho Chi Minh City are performing their services.