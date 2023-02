The Institute of Geophysics said that five consecutive earthquakes hit Kon Plong District in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum Province this morning.

The earthquakes measuring between 2.8 to 3.4 on the Richter scale took place from 6:10 a.m. to 12:14 a.m on February 9. The epicenter is located from 8 kilometers to 8.3 kilometers in depth which does not cause a disaster risk.

According to Chairman of Dak Tang Commune People's Committee Tran Van Net, Dak Tang Commune is considered the epicenter of the earthquake with a total of five consecutive earthquakes. All of them did not cause shaking and any damage.