5 Asian black bears saved after 20 years being captured

Animals Asia yesterday cooperated with Hanoi Forest Protection Department to successfully save 5 Asian black bears from a household in Phung Thuong Commune (Phuc Tho District of Hanoi). They were kept here for 20 years.



Phung Thuong Commune is a famous place for bear keeping and nurturing in the North of Vietnam for over 20 years.

The 5 Asian black bears were raised by a household in this commune from 2002 when they were merely cubs for commercial purposes. After more than 20 years living in a cage, most of them have lost their hair and had inflamed skin spots.



Via advocacy, explanation, and encouragement from the local authorities, a household in the commune volunteered to give the 5 bears to the State without any charge. They were then proposed to transport to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center for better care.



Animals Asia, founded by Dr. Jill Robinson MBE in 1998, has begun their bear rescuing activities in Vietnam since 2006. Until now, they have successfully saved and cared for 260 Asian black bears and sun bears in the country. 207 of them are living safely and healthily in the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center, sited in Tam Dao National Park (Vinh Phuc Province)