40 percent of Vietnamnese exporters benefit from EVFTA

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, on December 27, held a conference to review the two-year implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

After two years of implementing the agreement, Vietnamese goods exports to the European Union have changed positively, not only focusing on major gateway markets, such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France, but are also gradually promoted to niche markets in Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe.

Currently, 40 percent of Vietnamese enterprises exporting to the EVFTA market benefit from tariff preferences for import and export goods, thereby increasing orders, revenue, and profits.