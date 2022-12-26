4 bridges linking Dong Nai, Binh Duong to be built

The Department of Transport of Dong Nai Province has just had a field trip to survey to reach an consensus on the construction positions of four bridges connecting the two provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong.

Accordingly, the department approved the construction of Hieu Liem 2 through Be River connecting Hieu Liem Commune, Bac Tan Uyen District of Binh Duong Province and Hieu Liem Commune, Vinh Cuu District of Dong Nai Province.

Additionally, two bridges over the Dong Nai River comprising the Tan An- Lac An bridge over Dong Nai Province linking Lac An Commune, Bac Tan Uyen District and Tan An Commune of Vinh Cuu District, and Tan Hien- Thuong Tan bridge will be also implemented.

Thanh Hoi 2 Bridge, which has a connection position at Binh Hoa ferry terminal in Dong Nai Province and Nhat Thanh ferry terminal in Binh Duong Province, will link Thanh Hoi isle, Tan Uyen Town, Binh Duong Province with Binh Hoa Commune of Vinh Cuu District.