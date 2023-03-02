37 international delegations to join 8th Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival

A total of 37 international delegations grouping 229 people have confirmed their attendance at the 8th Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival slated for March 10 – 14 in Dak Lak, said the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs.

They are representatives of the embassies of the US, Australia, Mongolia, Morocco, Angola, and Saudi Arabia; the consulates general of India, Cambodia, Cuba and Russia in Ho Chi Minh City; and the Lao Consulate General in Da Nang.

Also joining the festival are delegations from the provincial authorities of Orkhon of Mongolia, Mondulkiri of Cambodia, Jeollabuk of the Republic of Korea, and Salavan, Champasak, Attapeu, Sekong of Laos, as well as those from international organizations, associations, press agencies, and businesses.

The groups are set to participate in a series of events during the course of the festival, including the opening and closing ceremonies, exhibitions, a trade fair, a street carnival, and a business networking conference. In addition, they will tour a number of local renowned tourist destinations.

Two art troupes from Laos’ Champasak province and the Republic of Korea’s Jeollabuk province have registered to participate in the festival’s street carnival, with their performances scheduled to take place on March 11 evening.