2nd meeting of SEA Games 32 delegations' chiefs to take place online

The second Chefs de Mission Meeting of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games is likely to take place in Cambodia on March 5 under online form.

The information was released by Deputy Director General of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Tran Duc Phan on March 3.

This conference has great importance for representatives of countries to officially register athletes of their sports delegations to the 32nd SEA Games.

Deputy Director General of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Tran Duc Phan said that Vietnamese players are actively performing the training session to prepare for the tournament in May.

It is expected that nearly 1,000 members under a list compiled by the Vietnamese sports delegation to join the 32nd SEA Games.