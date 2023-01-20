2023 Nguyen Hue Flower Street opens

The 2023 Nguyen Hue Flower Street, one of the HCMC’s annual much-awaited festivals on Tet holidays, opens on the evening of January 19.

The must-see site is scheduled to take place from January 19 – 26, 2023 (the 28th day of the last month – the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Attending the opening ceremony were Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; Deputy Prime Ministers Le Minh Khai and Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu; Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, together with former leaders of HCMC and representatives of Consulates General of Laos, Japan, the US, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia and others.

The delegation of leaders previously offered incense and flowers to the statues of the late President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1.

Besides 20 mascots of the previous events, there are 36 sacred animals of cats, including a couple of the biggest cats measuring over 4.5 meters high and 5.5 meters long will be made of more than 2,900 bags of flowers.

The flower show running on a 600-meter-long section on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1 is a harmonious combination of materials, colors and lights presenting the changes, achievements and development of the city in the past, present and future as well as the unique traditional culture.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2023 themed “Happy and prosperous spring” marked the 20th anniversary of Nguyen Hue Flower Street since the event took place in 2004.

The much-awaited annual flower show on Tet holidays is one of the events receiving the highest expectations from people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 19 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.