2023 homeland spring program kicks off

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc beat the drum to kick off the 2023 “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), the biggest annual event for overseas Vietnamese (OV) on the occasion of the (Tet) Lunar New Year festival, at an art programme in Hanoi on January 14.

The art programme was jointly held by the State Committee for OV Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

In his remarks, the President briefed the OVs on the country’s socio-economic situation in 2022, and affirmed that Vietnamese abroad form an integral part of the nation and an important factor helping to enhance cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and other countries, which has been stated in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW.

He hailed OVs for their material and spiritual contributions to national construction and defence, saying they raised tens of billions of Vietnam dong in support of the Covid-19 fight as well as victims of natural disasters at home.

They have also played a role in the country’s external relations, he said, highlighting the increasing remittances which make up 7% of the national GDP, and contributions by overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to scientific-technological and innovative activities in the homeland.

Over the past years, the State has rolled out various policies to support OVs in conflict-affected areas in the world and worked to raise their legal status in host countries, Phuc stressed.

He called on them to carry forward their patriotism, for a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

More than 3,000 representatives from the Party, State, ministries, agencies and localities, and OVs will join the 2023 “Xuan Que Huong”.