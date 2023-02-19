2022’s land, water surface rents cut by 30 percent for Covid-19-affected people

The HCMC Tax Department has just promulgated information No.1456/TB-CTTPHCM on reducing land and water surface rents of 2022 for those affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Under the decision, organizations, units, businesses, households, and individuals that lease land and water surface from the State in the city will enjoy a 30 percent reduction in land rent. This regulation is not applied for land and water surface rents owed in the years before 2022.

Land and water surface tenants can submit applications for reduction of land rent or water surface rent (by electronic or other methods) to the tax department or the management board of the Economic Zone or High Tech Park online, in person, or by post.