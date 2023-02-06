2 packages of Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway performed re-bidding procedures

The Department of Transport of Dong Nai Province said that the functional agencies were performing re-bidding procedures for two bidding packages under the Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project through the locality.

Accordingly, the two bidding packages included J3 bidding package and A6 package under the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway Project's section through the province of Dong Nai.

The bidding packages of J3 and A6 are completed with around 80 percent and around 34 percent in volume, respectively.

At the current times, there are two other bidding packages under the Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project under construction process consisting A5 bidding package with 95 percent of the total volume completion and A7 with nearly 62 percent of completion.

Regarding site clearance progress, the People’s Committee of Nhon Trach District is doing procedures to revoke land from the last household.

The Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project having a total length of nearly 58 kilometers, including an over 27- kilometer-long section in Dong Nai Province, started in 2014.

According to the initial plan, the project will be finished in 2018; however, its completion time has been behind schedule due to difficulties and problems in site clearance as well as capital arrangement.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport has just submitted to the Prime Minister an adjustment of the project's investment policy and completion time in 2025 for approval.