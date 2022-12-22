17 works win Science – Technology Journalism Award 2021

The Science and Technology Ministry yesterday held an award ceremony for the ‘Science-Technology Journalist Awards 2021’ to honor excellent press works in the science – technology field.



The annual ‘Science-Technology Journalist Awards’, held by the Ministry of Science and Technology, is to show the appreciation and recognition to the journalists who have a scientific spirit and have tried their best to discover and report on scientific-technological achievements in the national development.

The ‘Science-Technology Journalist Awards 2021’ has received the support and participation from various press units nationwide, with nearly 500 works. They have comprehensively reflected different aspects of scientific-technological activities in Vietnam, many of which have mentioned urgent and popular issues in the socio-economic life, as well as major science-related events.



After two evaluation rounds, 17 works have been chosen as the most outstanding:

_1 first prize, 1 second, 1 third, and 2 sub-prizes in the printed newspaper category

_1 first prize, 1 second, 1 third, and 1 sub-prize in the e-newspaper category

_2 second prizes, 1 third, and 2 sub-prizes in the television category

_2 second prizes and 1 third in the radio category.

The two first prizes are ‘Technology Startups – from Booming to Stabilization’ by Nhan Dan Newspaper–Weekend version, and ‘Expectations for Innovative Science-Technology Breakthroughs in Accordance with the Resolution of 13th National Party Congress’ by the e-newspaper of the Government.

First-prize winners all received a cup and a certificate of merit by the Minister of Science and Technology, along with the cash of VND25 million (US$1,054). Other winners were given a certificate and a logo of the ‘Science-Technology Journalist Awards 2021’. They also obtained the cash of VND12 million ($506),VND7 million ($295), and VND3 million ($126) for their second, third, and sub-prizes, respectively.



In the ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat informed that this ward was first launched by the Ministry in 2012 to honor journalists writing about science-technology events in the nation. Congratulating the winners, Minister Dat hoped that the press is truly a key bridge between the science-technology industry and the public.



The Minister stressed that his Ministry has always paid great attention to communications for science-technology activities, which is one of the 9 missions and measures listed in the Science-Technology Development Strategies and Innovation until 2030.