12th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union opens in Hanoi

The 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure opened in Hanoi on December 15.

Attending the event was General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Vo Van Thuong, leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labor, former first secretaries of the HCYU Central Committee, leaders of localities along with 981 delegates.



In his speech at the meeting, President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Nguyen Ngoc Luong emphasized the Vietnamese youth’s outstanding achievements which were gained in the past five years despite the two-year disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are many new and creative ways of doing things, effective models that have been replicated, and exemplary children, adolescents, and youth that have created a driving force and belief for young people to constantly strive to overcome difficulties and challenges to complete their missions and tasks.

As planned, delegates at the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) will adjust Youth Union’s regulations and elect members of the 12th Central Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).

