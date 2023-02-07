10,000 runners to join HCMC midnight marathon

Some 10,000 runners will hit the streets on the nights of February 11 and 12 in the VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Midnight.

The event is the first tournament of this kind in all types of race including 5 km, 10km, half marathon and ultramarathon with a prize of VND1 billion (nearly US$43,000).

The tournament will lead runners through busy streets in downtown to discover the beauty of iconic buildings and the sparkle of the metropolis city at night.

Runners can admire iconic works associated with the city's history such as the Independence Palace, the Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, and the municipal hall. The route will cross more vibrant venues of the city such as Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, Bach Dang wharf park, and Thu Thiem 2 Bridge.

The marathon will be an opportunity to stimulate tourism, attract both domestic and foreign tourists, and contribute to the development of the night-time economy.

The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) on January 17 ratified all four distances of the VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight 2023.

With the AIMS certification, runners can use their results as part of the criteria to register for major global marathons such as the Chicago Marathon, Boston Marathon, Tokyo Marathon, or London Marathon.

In 2023, VnExpress Marathon will hold several running events in many localities across the country including Hue, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Ha Long, Hanoi and Hai Phong.