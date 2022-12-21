10 remarkable events of Culture, Sports, Tourism in 2022

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday announced ten remarkable events in the fields of culture, sports and tourism in 2022.

Accordingly, the ten highlighted events in sectors of culture, sports, tourism in 2022 include implementation of conclusions of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Cultural Conference being held in November 2021, National Assembly’s approval for the law on cinematography in 2022, National Assembly’s approval for the revised law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control 2022.

In addition, there are the art of pottery-making of Cham people which was inscribed in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding by UNESCO; the Ma Nhai (Inscriptions) on the Marble Mountains, Da Nang City; Sino-Nom Documents in Truong Luu Village, Ha Tinh Province (1689-1943) which were recognized by UNESCO as Documentary Heritage of the Asia-Pacific region.

The remaining ones are the successful negotiation on the repatriation of the “Hoang de chi bao” (Emperor's Treasure) seal; the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival; the successful organization of the 31st Southeast Asian Games; Vietnamese women's national football team qualifying World Cup 2023 for the first time; the strong recovery of Vietnam’s tourism sector with over 100 million of travelers in 2022.