10 provinces have administrative boundary adjusted

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly yesterday approved the draft resolution to establish, merge, and adjust the administrative boundaries of 10 provinces.



The resolution on the establishment of new urban administrative units in the nine provinces of Binh Duong, Bac Ninh, An Giang, Quang Nam, Vinh Phuc, Thai Nguyen, Ben Tre, Bac Kan, and Dak Lak comes into effect on April 10. The resolution on the adjustment of administrative boundaries between the communes of Ngu Lac and Long Khanh (both in Duyen Hai District of Tra Vinh Province) is effective as of March 1.

Tan Uyen District-level Town is upgraded into a city, making it the fourth in Binh Duong Province, along with 1 district-level town, and 91 commune-level administrative units. The urbanization proportion here reaches over 84 percent.

In Bac Ninh Province, Thuan Thanh District and Que Vo District turn into district-level towns with a surface area of 118km2 and 155km2, a population of 200,000 and 220,000 residents respectively. The natural surface area and population, administrative units of the province is unchanged, yet there are now two more district-level towns and 21 wards instead of 2 districts with 19 communes and 2 commune-level towns.

In An Giang Province, Tinh Bien District is upgraded into a district-level town and Da Phuoc Commune into a commune-level town (in An Phu District), Hoi An Commune also into a commune-level town (in Cho Moi District).

The 5 communes of Dien Thang Bac, Dien Thang Trung, Dien Thang Nam, Dien Minh, and Dien Phuong of Quang Nam Province turns into wards while Que Trung Commune of Nong Son District is changed to a commune-level town.

In Vinh Phuc Province, the two communes of Kim Long (in Tam Duong District) and Tam Hong (in Yen Lac District) is transformed into commune-level towns. Dinh Trung Commune of Vinh Yen City becomes a ward.

In Thai Nguyen Province, Hoa Thuong Commune of Dong Hy District is upgraded into a commune-level town. It now consists of all the natural surface area and population of Quan Chu Commune and Quan Chu Commune-level Town (formerly in Dai Tu District).

In Ben Tre Province, three new commune-level towns are established from the used-to-be Tien Thuy Commune of Chau Thanh District, An Thuy Commune of Ba Tri District, and Phuoc My Trung Commune of Mo Cay Bac District.

Van Tung Commune (in Ngan Son District) of Bac Kan Province turns into a commune-level town. The same happens to Pong Drang Commune (in Krong Buk District) of Dak Lak Province.

In Tra Vinh Province, the natural surface area of 3.13km2 with a population of 490 residents in Long Khanh Commune is merged into Me Lang Hamlet of Ngu Lac Commune.