10 most outstanding ICT events 2022 announced

Vietnam ICT Press Club yesterday held a meeting in Hanoi to announce the 10 most outstanding ICT events in 2022, voted by over 50 ICT journalists from various press organizations.



Not a long time ago, ICT in Vietnam mostly focused on the telecoms field with a significant growth. Yet in 2022, this development rate is on the wane, at only 1.6 percent. Certain network carriers have started to stop the 2G and 3G services in places where demands are low, and the Ministry of Information and Communications has set a goal of completely stopping the 2G service no later than September 2024.

In addition, as people are more annoyed with scam or fraudulent calls, the Information and Communications Ministry has asked all network service providers to devise plans for stopping this irritating situation. Besides the efforts of these telecoms organizations, subscribers themselves need to contribute to this elimination by deciding which numbers to report for better handling.



One of the highlights of the domestic telecoms field in 2022 is the approval by the National Assembly of the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequency to strictly manage and rationally, effectively allocate the right to use radio frequencies in order to create a healthy competitive environment in the telecoms field. This is expected to boost the growth of telecoms infrastructure, to become the foundation for the national digital transformation.

To show the determination of the whole society in this transformation process and raise the awareness about the benefits of digital transformation, the Prime Minister choose October 10 each year to be the National Digital Transformation Day.



From 16 nominated ICT events, participating ICT journalists have rated and voted for the 10 most remarkable ones in 2022, ranking from the most to the least:

1. The Prime Minister promulgated the National strategy on developing the national digital economy and society until 2025, with an orientation to 2030.

2. The Prime Minister introduced a Directive on establishing an Electronic government, followed by a Digital government.

3. The National Assembly approved a project on the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequency.

4. The Prime Minister selected October 10 each year to be the National Digital Transformation Day.

5. VinFuture Awards to honor scientists who invented the global network.

6. FPT manufactures chips, helping Vietnam enter the list of countries that can produce chips in the world.

7. Telecoms network providers have begun to stop the 2G and 3G signals.

8. Telecoms network carriers join hands to eliminate scam calls.

9. Samsung inaugurated a US$200-million Research and Development Center in Hanoi.

10. Vietnam Blockchain Summit was held.